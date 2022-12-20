Man faces murder charge in 3-month-old's death in Fulton County

Dec. 19—A North Liberty man faces murder charges in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in Fulton County in July following the release of the final autopsy report this month.

On July 17, 2022, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 3000 block of County Road 1075 East in Akron. Despite life-saving efforts, 3-month-old Wrensley Swihart was declared deceased at the scene and an investigation was launched.

As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed by Dr. Scott Wagoner of the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center. His final report was completed earlier in December. Wagoner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manner of death as homicide.

The results of the investigation were presented by members of the sheriff's office to the Fulton County Prosecutor's Office and as a result, Darren S. Corbett, 32, was charged murder, aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death — all Level 1 felonies.

With the assistance of Walkerton Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Corbett was arrested without incident on Dec. 17. According to Wrensley's obituary on www.legacy.com, Corbett is the infant's father.

Corbett is being held without bond in the Fulton County Detention Center. Assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in the investigation were the Fulton County Coroner's Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services.