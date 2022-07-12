Man faces murder charge after allegedly claiming friend shot himself at motel, Memphis police say

A man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his friend at a local motel and claiming the victim shot himself.

The shooting happened on April 2 around 2:45 p.m. at the Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue.

Memphis Police responded to find the victim shot in the head in a stairwell, according to an affidavit.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He died four days later, according to police.

The victim’s mother told police that moments before the shooting she had told her son and a man identified as Ladarius Bonds to go downstairs to get some groceries, records show.

A minute later, Bonds returned and said the victim had shot himself.

Investigators learned Bonds and the victim had gotten into a heated argument that morning.

The victim’s mother positively identified Bonds as the person who was with him when he was shot, according to police.

Video surveillance did not show any other possible suspects fleeing the scene after the shooting.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s death a homicide, not a suicide, according to the affidavit.

The location of the gunshot wound and the fact that it was not close contact proved it was not self-inflicted, police said.

Bonds’ account of the victim’s suicide proved to be false.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.





