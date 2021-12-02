A Leesburg man who attacked a co-worker with an aluminum baseball bat at Ritchey Buick GMC in Daytona Beach last month has been charged with murder after the victim later died at the hospital, police said Wednesday.

Steve Tilbury, 26, faces second-degree murder charges after the victim, Charles G. Cummings, 50, died at Halifax Health Medical Center on Tuesday, said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Daytona Beach police said that on Nov. 23, Tilbury drove to the dealership at 932 N. Nova Road and pulled up to a maintenance bay. Tilbury grabbed a baseball bat from the back of his pickup and started beating Cummings, who was sitting at a desk.

Boasting killer: Investigators: Daytona man boasted of fatally shooting victim; extradited back to Volusia

Stabbed over woman: Police: Daytona Beach man stabbed to death in fight over woman

Co-workers subdued Tilbury, who was arrested at the scene and initially charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, police said.

Investigators believe that Tilbury and Cummings had argued at work the day before the attack, Bendayan said.

In an email sent to The News-Journal on Thursday, Larry Kelly Jr., the dealership's general manager wrote "Our understanding is that a service department team member from Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC was attacked by a fellow team member resulting in critical injuries. Sadly, he later succumbed to these injuries."

Kelly noted that the dealership continues "to work with and cooperate with the proper authorities in the interest of justice."

"We are providing support to all our team members and to the victim’s family, and we pray for all parties whose lives have been impacted by these events," Kelly stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man faces murder charge in baseball bat attack at Daytona auto dealership