Man faces murder charge in deadly east Las Vegas valley shooting after turning himself in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a man in a deadly shooting after he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Eric Alexander Williams, 44, faces a charge of open murder, records showed.

On Jan. 28 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Holt Avenue near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

When officers arrived, they found a man near a parked vehicle on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument with Williams prior to the shooting. Williams left the scene before officers arrived.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, records showed.

