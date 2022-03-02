Man faces murder charge in death of woman, 81, after Riviera Beach robbery

RIVIERA BEACH — A 50-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of an older woman that occurred after a robbery in January, Riviera Beach police said.

Mary McNeal, 81, suffered fatal head injuries during a robbery on Jan. 31, 2022 in Riviera Beach. On March 1, 2022, police arrested Willie L. Davis in connection to the death.

Willie L. Davis is accused of killing Mary McNeal, 81, who suffered severe head injuries during a Jan. 31 robbery on the 3700 block of Broadway, near the city marina. An online obituary shows that McNeal died Feb. 4.

Davis, also known as "New York," has been in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail since Feb. 19, when West Palm Beach police arrested him on unrelated charges of cocaine possession and resisting a law-enforcement officer without violence.

For Subscribers: Judge rejects suspect's request to use 'stand your ground' defense in 2018 West Palm homicide

Guilty plea: Getaway driver sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018 Palm Beach Gardens-area homicide

Murder trial: Defense tells jurors Boynton Beach man acted in self-defense when he killed wife, dismembered body

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

On Tuesday, Riviera Beach police arrested him on charges of first-degree murder and robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon. Jail records show that Davis' last known address was in West Palm Beach.

It is the second reported homicide in Riviera Beach this year and the ninth in Palm Beach County, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Murder charge for West Palm man in death of woman after robbery attempt