Man faces murder charge in downtown Anniston shooting

Jul. 16—A White Plains man was arrested on a murder charge Thursday night after a shooting on Noble Street in Anniston.

Howard J. Thomas, 47, was booked into Calhoun County Jail at midnight Thursday, charged in the death of Anniston resident Rodney T. Oden.

Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits said Thomas and his wife were leaving Rack and Roll Billiards around 8:15 p.m. Thursday after eating at the Noble Street pub. Outside the pub, they encountered Oden, who had arrived at Rack and Roll to pick up food, Suits said.

"There was an argument between the victim and the suspect," Suits said. "The victim may have pushed the suspect."

Suits said Thomas then drew a pistol and shot Oden. Oden was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

It's unclear what started the argument between Thomas and Oden, Suits said, though investigators believe the two knew each other before their encounter Thursday night.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.