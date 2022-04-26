Man faces murder charge after fatal road rage stabbing

A man is charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death after a traffic accident.

Memphis Police said the violence unfolded Sunday night, when a man called 911 and said someone in a Toyota Camry ran him off the road at Sam Cooper and Hollywood.

The man told the operator the other driver got out of his car and threatened him, and admitted to stabbing him, according to the affidavit.

The caller, identified as William Brush, told the operator he still had the knife on him and that the other driver was unconscious in his car.

According to police, officers responded and found a man inside the Camry with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and legs.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brush was arrested.

Police found a pocket knife in plain view on the driver’s seat of his Mercedes, the affidavit said.

Brush is charged with second-degree murder.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







