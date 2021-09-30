A boy, 14, was fatally stabbed in Waterbury, police say. A 27-year-old faces a murder charge

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Waterbury Wednesday after he fatally stabbed a 14-year-old during an afternoon street fight, police said.

The deadly confrontation was in the area of Colonial Avenue, where an 18-year-old and a 10-year-old were shot last week. While the two shootings were related, it is not clear if they are linked to the stabbing.

Police didn’t release the boy’s name but said the man who stabbed him is Jeimy Cintron. He was charged with murder and is in custody on $3 million bail, police said.

According to police, the encounter happened shortly before 1:40 p.m. It started as an argument and then became physical.

It ended when Cintron stabbed the boy in the chest, police said. The teen was taken to the hospital but died.

Officers determined Cintron was responsible as soon as they arrived at the scene and took him into custody, police said.

A boy who said he was with the victim and others during the stabbing told WFSB a man his friend didn’t know approached and said, “Hey, you think you’re tough? I’ll fight all you all right now.” He said his friend was “sticking up” for the group.

A spokeswoman for Waterbury Public Schools called the stabbing “a senseless act of violence” and the boy’s death “a tremendous loss.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family,” Sujata Wycoff said. “A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Although they made an arrest, police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about what happened call detectives at 203-574-6941.

