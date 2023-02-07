Man faces murder charge after Pasco shootout that killed suspect, injured trooper, officials say

A 38-year-old Hialeah man faces a murder charge after he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in connection to a Pasco County shootout that left one man dead and a trooper injured Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a trooper reported seeing Yoandy Mora-Perez and another man stealing items out of a Ford F-150 that was broken down on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 75, south of State Road 54. Among the items stolen from the Ford was a Glock 19X pistol,the report said.

When the trooper tried to talk to the men, they got into a second truck and drove away northbound. Mora-Perez was driving the truck — a Ford F-250 with a towing lift on the back — which troopers later determined had been stolen from Miami-Dade County on Jan. 30, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper chased the men north on I-75 into Hernando County. According to the arrest report, Mora-Perez repeatedly turned the headlights and taillights off and on as he drove. The other man fired a gun from the passenger seat multiple times — hitting the tank area of a nearby tanker truck three times and a rear tire once, officials said.

Mora-Perez eventually made a U-turn and drove south back into Pasco County, hitting speeds above 90 miles per hour as multiple marked Highway Patrol vehicles pursued the truck, troopers said.

He got off the highway at Overpass Road and began heading west. The report said that a trooper then performed a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver, to end the chase.

At that point, Mora-Perez and the other man got out of the truck and began running. Troopers followed them, and Mora-Perez surrendered, according to the Highway Patrol. But they said the other man, who still was armed with the stolen gun, shot a trooper — hitting him in the abdomen below his ballistic vest.

The arrest report says troopers shot back at the man, striking and killing him.

Mora-Perez was arrested and booked into a Pasco County jail on Saturday. He faces multiple charges, including felony murder, armed burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

He is being held without bail, court records show.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a spokesperson with the Highway Patrol, said Monday that the trooper remains in the hospital but has injuries that are not life-threatening.