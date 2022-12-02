Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach.

Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.

PBSO did not disclose the name of the man who died, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows either crime victims or their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Viera, according to court documents. As a policy, it goes not comment on open cases. No bail was set for him at a hearing Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Surveillance video, hair in sink tie man to murder, PBSO says

A PBSO arrest report did not specify a motive for the shooting, although surveillance-camera video indicates the men crossed paths shortly before deputies found the victim's body. Investigators said forensic evidence showed that a bullet recovered from his body was fired from a .38 caliber handgun found in Viera's home.

Deputies also found a large amount of hair in a sink, indicating that Viera had tried to change his appearance, the report said. The surveillance-camera video of Viera and the 36-year-old man showed that Viera had a beard when it was taken. By the time deputies located him, Viera had shaved it down to a goatee, the report said.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Drexel Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Nov. 25 after receiving reports of an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk. Upon arriving, the deputies found the man had a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Deputies learned he lived a few miles south of the scene with his girlfriend. The woman told investigators she last saw him the night before as she left him at a gathering near Okeechobee and Haverhill Road.

The gathering's host told investigators the 36-year-old man was at the same event and had requested to be dropped off at a gas station at Okeechobee and Drexel, so that he could meet a friend.

Investigators: Man in custody seen on video arguing with man who died

According to the report, he was dropped off shortly before 2 a.m. and could be seen on surveillance video over the next hour making several purchases from the store window and talking to various people in the the parking lot. At about 3 a.m., a Chevrolet SUV pulled up next to the 36-year-old and a woman he had been talking to in the parking lot.

For several minutes, the SUV's driver, later identified as Viera, and the 36-year-old man appeared to argue before walking to the gas station store window to purchase drinks. Viera drove away, but returned a short time later.

A nearby resident told investigators he heard a loud bang outside his home at about 3:30 a.m. The man said he walked to the gas station about an hour later to buy beer and was returning to his front porch when he noticed a man lying on the sidewalk on the other side of the street.

The woman who was seen with the homicide victim earlier that night told investigators that the man and Viera each propositioned her for sex, but she turned them down. The woman said the two men were speaking nearby when she heard a sound that she thought was a firecracker.

The death marks the 81st homicide in Palm Beach County for 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. There were 113 homicides countywide in 2021.

