Man faces murder charge in shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue club

A man charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday at a club and sports bar on Tuscaloosa Avenue is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

Police responded at 4:46 a.m. Saturday to multiple calls of a man with a gun and shots fired at Da’ Avenue. They found Travis Spears, 30, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Jerry Lamond Daniels, 41, was arrested shortly afterward.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Nick Kenner at 256-549-4500.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Shooting at club leaves man dead, suspect in jail