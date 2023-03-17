Man faces murder charge in stabbing death at Clearwater home

A man faces murder and armed burglary charges after he entered a Clearwater home on Thursday and stabbed a man who lived there, police said.

Aurelian Frumosu, 41, of Clearwater was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 61-year-old Scott Christy, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Frumosu entered the backyard of a home at 1240 Pineview Ave. around 7:20 p.m. and began kicking an air conditioning unit and striking it with a brick, police said. When Christy went outside to investigate the noise, Frumosu entered the home through an open door.

Christy came back into the home and Frumosu stabbed him after the two men began to struggle, according to police. Christy died at Morton Plant Hospital.

The two men knew each other because the Christy family rents the house, which had been owned by Frumosu’s mother, police said. The house has been in probate and there is civil litigation between the Christy family and children of the owner, according to police.

Aurelian Frumosu was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary and was being held without bail Friday, records show.