Man faces murder charge after suspect shot in alley dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in an alley in central Las Vegas, according to police records.

Henry Sorto, is facing a charge of open murder in that death.

The victim, who had been shot, was discovered on Sunday night, Sept. 3, 2023, near apartments on Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sorto is due to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday, Sept. 22.

