Man faces murder charge in Town ‘n’ Country slaying, deputies say

TAMPA — A man with stabbing injuries and a head wound was found dead Tuesday outside a Town ‘n’ Country home. Now Hillsborough deputies have arrested the man they believe is responsible for his death.

Andy Dominguez-Hernandez, 38, was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It was about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were sent to investigate a report of a man lying in the grass and bleeding from his head near a home at 6003 W Clifton St. — not in the house’s yard, but outside its fence. The man had suffered stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office redacted parts of the arrest report which could explain what happened to the victim and what evidence led them to arrest Dominguez-Hernandez. The agency said that information could not be released because the investigation is ongoing.

Dominguez-Hernandez was first arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license near W Hillsborough Avenue and N Rome Avenue, according to court records. He was already being held in the Orient Road Jail when he was arrested on the second-degree murder charge. Dominguez-Hernandez is homeless, according to jail records, though his citation for driving with a suspended license listed a Miami home address.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the victim’s name because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Dominguez-Hernandez was being held in jail without bail.