Man faces murder charge after victim shot in head at Memphis apartment complex, police say

A man is charged with murder after Memphis Police say he shot a man in the head at his apartment complex.

The shooting happened late Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at The Trails of Mt. Moriah in the 3100 block of Knight Lane.

According to an affidavit, officers found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders pronounced him dead a short time later.

A witness told police she heard a man and woman arguing before gunshots rang out, then she heard the woman say, “Why did you shoot him,” according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim lived at the apartment complex with his girlfriend, who was taken in to give a statement.

A short time later, investigators received information that Quintinus Paige had confessed to shooting and killing the victim, records show.

Paige was taken to homicide, where his girlfriend told police he had anger issues and had gotten upset after an argument with his brother.

She said Paige had grabbed a gun, opened the door to his apartment, and fired from the second floor to the third floor, striking the victim in the head, police said.

He’s charged with second-degree murder.

