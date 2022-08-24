Man faces murder charge after woman shot and killed near Medical District, records show

A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed near the Medical District.

On Aug. 22, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Madison Avenue, where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Regional One, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

According to an affidavit, the investigation revealed the victim frequented the location and met with two residents in an apartment to buy drugs.

She had communicated with the residents a few minutes before arriving.

Witnesses said they heard loud popping noises and saw a man known as “Dirty” running from the scene, police said.

The man left behind slides as he ran.

Witnesses said they saw the victim stumble from the complex next to her vehicle.

They said “Dirty” worked at an Exxon gas station at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue.

An employee told police his real name was Robert and he no longer worked there, according to the affidavit.

Homicide investigators identified him as Robert Guyse, 39.

Witnesses described Guyse’s physical appearance, clothing and tattoos.

One man said at the time of the shooting, Guyse came into his apartment with a gun then ran back out the door, records show.

Guyse is charged with second-degree murder, records show.

