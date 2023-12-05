Man faces murder charges after body was dug up in Bradenton homeless encampment

Manatee County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a homicide at a Bradenton homeless camp on Tuesday.

Deputies received a tip on Friday from a person who claimed to have details on a homicide at a homeless camp in the 3700 block of 14 Street West two weeks prior. Following an investigation, Stephen Astbury Jr., a resident of the homeless camp, was taken into custody on an unrelated charge while detectives gathered more information.

After an interview with a witness, detectives were led to a spot in the homeless camp where the body was buried. Detectives dug about a foot into the ground and came across a bag with a body inside. The victim was a 64-year-old man who also stayed in the camp. His name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives believe that Astbury and the victim had a disagreement before the killing. Murder charges are pending, deputies say.

