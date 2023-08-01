Man faces murder charges after a daytime shooting inside a Time Saver convenience store

A man was arrested for shooting and killing a man Monday afternoon inside a Time Saver convenience store.

Reamon Williams, 42, turned himself in and was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility and set to make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Based on in-store surveillance footage, Williams and the victim, who knew each other, got into an argument inside the store, according to court records. Williams then allegedly shot the victim through a backpack with a stolen gun as the victim tried to retreat.

Monday's incident marks at least the 50th serious shooting in the capital city and county this year, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. So far in 2023, there have been at least 51 serious shootings in the capital city and county this year, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. As a result, 13 have been killed and 39 have been injured.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahasse.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man faces murder charges after a shooting inside a Time Saver store