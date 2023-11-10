Man faces narcotics, battery charges

Nov. 9—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man Friday on drug and battery charges.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers headed to the 500 block of East Moore Street after an E911 caller said she had been assaulted, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers learned that the offender had left the scene; detectives with the narcotics unit saw the suspect's vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect threw items out of the car into a parking lot, the statement said.

The suspect was detained and the items recovered, including 42.89 grams of "crack" cocaine and 7.99 grams of power cocaine. Items commonly used in the sale of narcotics were found, as was $2,450 cash in the suspect's pocket.

The suspect — described as a 52-year-old Valdosta man — was jailed for felony trafficking cocaine, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor battery-family violence, misdemeanor possession of drug-related items and misdemeanor abandonment of dangerous drugs or controlled substances, the police department said.

