Man faces no further action over Sycamore Gap damage

Police say the tree was felled in a deliberate act of vandalism

A man originally arrested over the felling of Sycamore Gap will face no further action, police have confirmed.

The landmark, along Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was brought down in September in what officers described as a "deliberate act of vandalism".

A man aged in his 60s, who was previously arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, will face no further action, the Northumbria force said.

Two men in their 30s remain on bail, and the investigation continues.

Det Ch Insp Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “Sycamore gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation."