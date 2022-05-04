Man faces possible life in prison after Brevard jury convicts him of attempted murder

Finch Walker, Florida Today
·2 min read

A man who's been jailed for almost two years was convicted of attempted first-degree premeditated murder Monday in the April 2020 shooting of a woman who was then hospitalized for almost two months, according to the Brevard state attorney's office.

Following a five-day trial, a Brevard County jury convicted Mark Somerset, 37, of attempted first-degree premediated murder inflicting great bodily harm, and shooting into a building or vehicle, said Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office. Somerset could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

At the time of his arrest, Somerset had a listed address in Ormond Beach but he reportedly stayed at various hotels or with family members in Brevard and Volusia counties.

During the trial, Assistant State Attorneys Jason Andersen and Will Scheiner presented the jury with evidence regarding the case, with Judge Tesha Ballou presiding, Brown said. The jury deliberated slightly less than 1 ⅛ hours before returning with the guilty verdict.

The conviction came just over two years after the shooting took place. On April 20, 2020, Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies found a woman critically injured in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds at Scottsmoor Landing Park in Mims, according to an arrest affidavit. She was hospitalized for almost two months.

Upon reviewing surveillance video from homes and businesses in the area, detectives discovered Somerset's vehicle left the area just after the shooting, the affidavit said. A search warrant was executed in Nassau County, where law enforcement found a 9mm firearm in Somerset's Honda Civic and matched the bullets to those fired at the woman.

Somerset was arrested May 18, 2020 and has been in the custody of the Brevard County Jail since. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Titusville Courthouse.

Somerset's attorney, Rebecca J. Morgan, declined to comment.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mims man convicted two years after attempted murder case

