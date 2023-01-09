Man faces prison after 'urinating on woman' during flight

1
Associated Press
·2 min read

Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class.

Shankar Mishra was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday, New Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said on Sunday.

Nalva declined to say what Mishra told investigators after his arrest. The Times of India newspaper cited Mishra as saying that he was drunk and could not believe what he had done.

The man is taken away by authorities following the flight
The passenger was seized by authorities upon arrival following the accusations made against him during the flight. Source: AP

A New Delhi court sent him to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint accusing Mishra of outraging the modesty of a woman during the New York-New Delhi flight. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive liquor and that Mishra was talking incoherently, asking him the same question about his family several times.

Also Saturday, Air India issued written notices and grounded one pilot and four cabin crew as the incident triggered outrage on social media and among activists who said that banning Mishra from flying for 30 days was not enough.

Two Air India planes
Air India were forced to respond after social media outrage. Source: AP

Air India filed a police complaint this week, though the incident occurred on Nov. 26. It said the crew did not summon police upon landing in New Delhi as they believed that the two had sorted out the issue on their own.

Indian media reports said Air India acted after being pressed by the family of the woman passenger, a senior citizen, to punish Mishra.

“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” said the airline’s CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mishra’s job as a Mumbai-based executive has been terminated by his employer Wells Fargo & Company, an American multinational financial services company, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play.

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger

    A sacked executive of US banking giant Wells Fargo accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight has been arrested, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

  • Billy Idol honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'I couldn't have imagined something like this'

    Billy Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. During the ceremony, he thanked his family, friends and fans and reflected on his decades-long career.

  • Billy Idol Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'It's Just Incredible'

    Accompanied by his girlfriend China Chow, as well as his children and grandchildren, Billy Idol was honored Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 40 years after his self-titled debut album

  • Ukraine frees 50 more servicemen from Russian captivity

    Another exchange of prisoners has taken place; 50 more Ukrainian servicemen were freed as a result. Source: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Presidential Administration Yermak Quote: "Another successful exchange of prisoners.

  • The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president

    Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”

  • Chaos in the House: McCarthy's plea, and begging for votes

    It was the extraordinary moment that brought House Republicans to the brink — and ultimately the moment they found their way back. Just one vote short of becoming speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy stood from his chair and walked down the center aisle to the back of the chamber. The room fell almost silent as it became apparent that the GOP leader was now asking — begging, really — the bombastic, blustering, defiant Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to change his vote from “present” to “McCarthy.”

  • Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight "discrimination" against palm oil

    Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's biggest producers of palm oil, agreed on Monday to work together to fight "discrimination" against the commodity after a meeting between leaders from the countries. The comments by Indonesian President Joko Widodo followed a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was making his first overseas trip since being elected last November. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said the two countries would "fight discrimination against palm oil" and "strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries" to address concerns.

  • Georgetown police chief ousted by new mayor

    The city’s chief administrative officer was also fired.

  • U.S. subpoenas hedge funds in Binance probe: report

    Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to several U.S. hedge funds that have dealt with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc.

  • Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG

    Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's successful reelection campaign in Republican-leaning Kansas wooed centrist voters with ads showing her standing in the middle of a rural road. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for Kris Kobach, the new attorney general.

  • Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan

    Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. TikTok bans abound: The U.S. might be getting all the attention for banning TikTok on government devices, but India did it first -- two and a half years ago now, in fact. In recent remarks, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr said that the U.S. should follow India’s lead more broadly to "weed out ... nefarious apps."

  • To Reprise Wolverine Role, Hugh Jackman Says He Has “Six Months” To Get In Shape For ‘Deadpool 3’

    Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of Deadpool and will star opposite Ryan Reynolds. In a new interview on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace, the actor talks about how long it will take to get back in shape to portray the superhero. “I’ve learned you can’t rush […]

  • Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery. A statement late Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership.

  • Geothermal energy poised for boom, as U.S. looks to follow Iceland’s lead

    Traditionally, geothermal energy has only been economical in places like Iceland, where heat and water are close to the Earth’s surface. Recent technological advances may solve that problem, and some experts believe development of the sector, including digging deep into the Earth, could reduce American emissions.

  • Himachal Pradesh: Thousands despair as India Adani plants shut down

    Many locals in India's Himachal Pradesh state say that they have lost their only source of income.

  • Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

    Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.

  • Philippines Eyes Onion Imports as Price Tops Chicken, Beef

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ agriculture department is planning to import 22,000 tons of onions to boost domestic supply as surging prices of the cooking ingredient, possibly the most expensive in the world, helped push inflation to a 14-year high.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm W

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a "fraud"

    GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called for more transparency about any "backroom deals" that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative members, and said she could vote against a rules package governing how the House operates.

  • Rep. Mike Rogers: 'I regret that I briefly lost my temper' with Matt Gaetz

    Rep. Matt Gaetz says Rep. Mike Rogers "has my forgiveness" after their confrontation during the voting process for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.