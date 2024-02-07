Man faces reckless homicide, DUI charges in death of long-time metro-east hairdresser

A 36-year-old Randolph County man has been charged on three felony counts related to an incident in which a woman was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Corey A. Minemann, of Ruma, faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of reckless homicide.

According to Illinois State Police, officers with Troop 8 were dispatched to Washington County on Aug. 8 to investigate a crash. They say Minemann struck Randy Love, 73, of Nashville, as she was riding her bicycle on the Oakdale Blacktop.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County coroner.

A warrant was issued for Minemann’s arrest on Monday and he was taken into custody Tuesday. He currently is being held at the Randolph County Jail and is awaiting pre-trial detention hearing.

According to an obituary from Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, Love was a hairdresser for 54 years and owned her own salon. She was the member of many cycling clubs, the obituary at bnd.com stated.

She is survived by a husband and two daughters, two step sons, 13 grandchildren and six great granchildren.