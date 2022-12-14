Man faces second-degree murder charge in 2021 killing of woman in Glocester

PROVIDENCE — A 29-year-old Rhode Island man faces a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a young woman in Glocester in 2021.

On Friday, a grand jury sitting in Providence handed up an indictment that accuses Ryan Gallagher, of Providence County, of killing Taylor Peterson on June 12, 2021.

On Monday, Gallagher appeared before Superior Court Judge Gina Lopes, according to an online court record.

The record says bond was posted in the case on Monday.

