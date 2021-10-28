Man faces sentencing Nov. 10 for triple murder in Cherokee County

A man convicted this month for a Cherokee County triple murder will be sentenced Nov. 10, according to Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike O'Dell.

Donnie Abernathy was convicted of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Jurors found him guilty in the November 2015 shooting deaths of Sue Duffe, Clara Edwards and Pam Oshel, and the attempted murder of Joel McClung.

O'Dell and Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston argued before Judge Andrew Hairston that Abernathy should receive the death penalty.

The three women were murdered, O'Dell said in a press release, shortly after midnight Nov. 16, 2015, at a home on County Road 664 in the Round Mountain community, and Abernathy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Jerrica Hamilton from the residence.

As they were leaving the home, O'Dell said, they encountered Joel McClung and Abernathy shot him in the back, leaving him for dead.

The prosecutor said Abernathy marched Hamilton more than a half-mile up the road, where he'd hidden his sister's white Mustang. By then law enforcement officers were rushing to the scene, and as Abernathy drove away he struck investigator Brent Snead's patrol vehicle and swerved around Sheriff Jeff Shaver's.

He passed Chief Deputy Josh Summerford's vehicle and Summerford turned to pursue him, the district attorney said, in a chase that reached speeds of 98 mph.

Abernathy's car wrecked on County Road 48 in Sand Rock; Hamilton was rescued safely and Abernathy was arrested.

O'Dell argued that the crime was planned out, that Abernathy hid a car and broke into the home without attempting to disguise himself, and shot the three unarmed women and McClung to take Hamilton from the residence.

With Abernathy's conviction for capital murder, he faces a sentence of life in prison without parole, or the death penalty.

