Man faces several charges after thefts

Apr. 16—State Police announced an Oneonta man was arrested on two separate days this week for theft.

Troopers were investigating two different thefts, one that happened in the town of Pittsfield and the other in the town of Worcester, a media release said. Troopers said they found Charles J. Coursen, 36, in possession of stolen property on April 12, at Otsego Auto Crushers. The investigation also revealed that he also used a credit card that doesn't belong to him, without permission.

Coursen was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny. a misdemeanor, in the town of Pittsfield and issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the Pittsfield Town Court on April 20.

He was also charged with the felonies of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny in the town of Worcester. He was arraigned by a judge and scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on May 3.

A trooper received a complaint on April 13 that someone stole items from the back of a pickup truck while it was parked in the Lowes parking lot. Employees at the store were able to provide the description of the perpetrator's vehicle and license plate number.

The trooper located Coursen on April 14 and arrested him on a charge of larceny. He was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, the release said. Coursen was issued appearance tickets, and is scheduled to appear in the Oneonta Town Court on April 26.