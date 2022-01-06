Man faces several charges after trafficking investigation

Jan. 6—A Richmond man faces seven charges after a drug trafficking investigation.

Duran Estill, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with trafficking in heroin, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of an unspecified drug, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 1, several officers with the RPD executed a search warrant on Estill's residence in reference to the trafficking of narcotics. According to arrest citations, a litany of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence including:

* 38 ggw of marijuana

* multiple scales with residue

* a 100 gram calibration weight for a digital scale

* multiple cut straws and residue

* a marijuana grinder with residue

* several burnt roaches of marijuana

* a pipe

According to the citations, a magnetic black box was also found behind the kitchen stove, which contained the following items:

* A multicolor rubber container holding 3.2 grams of a tan rock substance suspected to be heroin

* Another multicolor container holding 2.7 grams of a dark brown rock substance suspected to be heroin

* A container containing 0.6 ggw of a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine

* A cellophane baggie containing 0.8 ggw of a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A folded yellow post it note containing a 0.5 ggw of a dark powder suspected to be heroin

* A ziploc baggie containing one xanax pill

* A piece of plastic containing three suspected acetaminophen and oxycodone pills

* A meth pipe

* A cut straw with residue

* A ziploc bag with residue

* A small glass vial

* A folded white piece of paper and two pieces of aluminum foil

In the closet of Estill's bedroom the officers allegedly located a black muzzleloader rifle the suspect allegedly advised the officers that he had. Estill was transported to the RPD where he claimed ownership of the marijuana and the contents of the black magnetic box.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.