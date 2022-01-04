Man faces sex assault charge after getting girl, 10, pregnant in East Hartford

Jan. 4—A man is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond based on the accusation he got a 10-year-old girl pregnant in East Hartford.

Among the evidence against the man, Antonio "JJ" Wilmot, 24, is testing concluding that the DNA profile of the girl's fetus, which was aborted when she was more than 20 weeks pregnant, was consistent with Wilmot being the father, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Daniel Ortiz.

The state forensic science laboratory also concluded that the chance of anyone else in the general population being the father was less than one in 100 billion, the detective reported.

Wilmot, who has listed an address on Norige Drive in East Hartford, is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. He is being held at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which specializes in "care and treatment for adult male offenders with significant mental health issues," according to its web page.

Wilmot was arrested in the case in July, and he subsequently pleaded not guilty to both charges, court records show. He is next due in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

Public defender Matthew K. DiVito, who represents Wilmot, declined to comment Monday, saying the case is still at an early stage.

The girl's mother reported the situation to police in March. She said she had discovered the girl watching pornographic videos on a tablet-style computer and questioned her about sexual activity, which led to the girl admitting to having had sex with Wilmot, Ortiz reported.

But in a subsequent forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl made no disclosure of sexual contact with Wilmot, according to the detective, who also reported the following:

The girl said her mother had told her that, because of what Wilmot did, he could go to jail and would be beaten and killed. When asked further about what he had done, the girl began to cry and said, "I don't want JJ to die."

When the interviewer asked the girl if something happened to her body, she nodded "yes," adding that "something happened" more than once. She said the most recent incident happened in Wilmot's bedroom, but refused to say what happened.

When two police officers approached Wilmot, they asked only if he knew why they were at his home. He eventually replied, "I don't deserve your kindness," according to the detective.

