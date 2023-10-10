Man faces sex charges regarding student when he taught at PSL high school, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE – A 53-year-old man was arrested on sexual battery charges in connection with incidents several years ago when he was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Arrested Monday by police detectives and the U.S. Marshal Service, Ovidio Rivera, of Port St. Lucie, was charged with five counts of sexual battery on a child, according to Port St. Lucie police.

“The incidents occurred approximately 6 years ago when the victim was a student and the suspect was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School,” police stated on social media.

The teen was a student at Port St. Lucie High School at the time, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Rivera was a math teacher at Port St. Lucie High School during the 2016 to 2017 school year, according to Lydia Martin, communications officer with St. Lucie Public Schools. His contract wasn’t renewed at the end of the year, she said. In the 2015 to 2016 school year, he taught at Southport Middle School, Martin said.

Port St. Lucie police arrested Rivera last month on a misdemeanor battery charge, an affidavit states. He was accused Sept. 11, in a physical altercation with his daughter’s boyfriend at a business on Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard. A felony cruelty towards child charge against Rivera stemming from the incident was dropped earlier this month, records show.

Rivera was held Tuesday in the St. Lucie County Jail on $75,000 bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Police ask that those “who may have had a similar experience with Rivera” to call Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The incidents involving PSL high teacher occurred about six years ago