Man faces new sexual assault of minor charge

Aug. 2—MANKATO — A Madelia man now faces an additional charge related to allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

William Daniel Pfeffer, 70, was charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

He was previously charged with one similar felony July 3 and two similar felonies July 10, according to court records.

Wednesday's charge stems from an alleged incident when a girl was 8 or 9 years old, according to a criminal complaint. Pfeffer reportedly had a connection to the girl, who on July 31 told police he sexually assaulted her about eight years ago.

The incident occurred at a residence in Blue Earth County, she said. The complaint noted Pfeffer's previous charges.

The July 3 charge involved a girl younger than 14 accusing Pfeffer of sexually assaulting her between Aug. 1, 2022, and June 24. Pfeffer denied sexually assaulting her.

Shortly after the charge, a woman alleged that Pfeffer sexually assaulted her about a decade ago at his residence over a period when she was about 8 to 12 years old.

Pfeffer had a bail hearing Wednesday and has a first court appearance for the latest charge set for Aug. 10, according to court records.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola