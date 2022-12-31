Man faces sexual conduct charges involving minor

Dec. 30—A Mexican man is facing sexual conduct charges stemming from a 2011 incident involving a minor in Aiken County.

Miguel Monteil, 39, of Mexico, was arrested and charged Dec. 29 with one count of a lewd act or committing or attempting a lewd act on a person under age 16 and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

Between Sept. 1, 2009, and March 31, 2011, the suspect engaged in a sexual battery and a lewd and lascivious act upon an underage victim, according to warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on the 100 block Hartz Lane in Beech Island, according to warrants.

Monteil was taken into custody and is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.

Monteil has no bond.