Man faces sexual misconduct charge in Le Sueur County

Jul. 11—LE CENTER — An Albertville man was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday for an alleged incident in Montgomery in May.

Justin Edmund Gladhill, 21, faces the felony charge in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the Montgomery Police Department received a call from a friend of the alleged victim at 5:27 a.m. May 1 about a suspected sexual assault. An officer located the reported victim walking in the rain along Highway 13 near Lake Pepin in Le Sueur County without shoes.

The woman told police she went to a bar in Montgomery with Gladhill to celebrate their 21st birthdays. She said she became too intoxicated to drive, went to her home with Gladhill and fell asleep in an intoxicated state around 2 a.m.

After not inviting Gladhill to sleep in her bed, according to the complaint, she said she woke up to him sexually assaulting her between 2 and 5 a.m. She reported she immediately wanted to leave the residence and call her friend.

An alternative light source reportedly detected evidence left on her clothing.

Gladhill provided a statement to police admitting he got "a little touchy" during cuddling. He stated he hoped the incident was consensual, according to the complaint.

