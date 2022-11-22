Man faces theft charges after pursuit

Nov. 22—VALDOSTA — A brief chase last week resulted in a Valdosta man's arrest on motor vehicle theft and obstruction charges.

At 5:12 pm. Saturday, Nov. 19, Valdosta police officers responded to the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after a resident called 911 to report that her vehicle was stolen.

Upon arrival, she told officers that a man she knows had taken her vehicle without permission, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

At 7:30 a.m., Nov. 20, an officer patrolling the 1800 block of North Ashley Street observed the man and advised other officers to respond to the area. As officers approached him, he attempted to flee on foot.

After a short pursuit, he was apprehended. The stolen vehicle was also recovered a short while later.

The investigation revealed the suspect also had an unrelated active arrest warrant out of Lowndes County.

He was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle and misdemeanor obstruction, police said.

"These officers did a great job sharing information which led to this offender being located and arrested," Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.