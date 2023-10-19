Man faces theft, drug charges

Oct. 19—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces drug and theft charges after a Monday incident.

Around 8:45 p.m., police headed to the 100 block of East Park Avenue following an E911 call about an unknown person sitting inside the caller's vehicle, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found the suspect still sitting inside the car and detained him without incident. They also found property that belonged to the caller as well as other people, plus small baggies of suspected cocaine, the statement said.

The suspect — described as a 27-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with felony entering an auto to commit a theft and felony possession of cocaine, the police department said.

