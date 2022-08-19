Man faces three attempted murder charges after shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway

Aug. 19—A local man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Aiken.

Brandon Keith Ingram, 31, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

On July 29, police responded to a residence at Kalmia Apartments in reference to a shooting that took place near the 600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Once on the scene, police said the victim stated that the suspect drove past two vehicles and fired a gunshot toward the victim and another victim who were trying to move a vehicle that had broken down out of the center of the turning lane, according to the report.

Two other individuals were sitting in the rear passenger seat of a second vehicle, the report said.

The victim said the suspect continued to travel westbound on Jefferson Davis Highway toward Augusta in a black Dodge Charger.

The victim had injuries, the report said.

Ingram was being held at the Aiken County detention center and had no bond as of Friday morning.