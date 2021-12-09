Man faces trial, accused of committing robbery with knife, baseball bat

Dec. 9—HASTINGS — A Carrolltown man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial accused of robbing $200 from a home and threatening two men with a knife and an aluminum baseball bat.

Vincent James Barrett, 34, of the 300 block of Oil Tank Hill Road, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, Barrett was high on Xanax when he allegedly broke into a family member's home on Oil Tank Hill Road on Sept. 16 and attempted to steal a PlayStation 4 headset and other equipment.

When he was confronted by two men, Barrett threatened to kill them with a knife and an aluminum baseball bat, the complaint said.

Barrett fled with $200 before troopers arrived. They caught him in a driveway off Oil Tank Hill Road, the complaint said.

He is charged with robbery, burglary, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, harassment, theft and resisting arrest.

Barrett also will stand trial in a second criminal case where he allegedly broke into a residence on Oil Tank Hill Road on July 12 and made off with $660 in power tools, batteries and three samurai swords.

Troopers charged him with burglary, trespass, theft, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Barrett is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.