Man faces trial, accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13

Jul. 6—A Johnstown-area man will stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in May, authorities said.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Zachary Kinkead Jr., 23, of the 100 of Wilshire Boulevard, with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and obscene materials disseminated to minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, Kinkead allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl on May 1 after texting her and sending her an obscene Snapchat video.

Charges were filed against Kinkead after a forensic interview with the girl was conduced on June 24 at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Kinkead waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, sending the case to Cambria County court.

Kinkead is free on $40,000 unsecured bond.

He is being represented by Kevin Sanders, of the Cambria County Public Defender's office.