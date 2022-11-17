Man faces trial in Gastonia convenience store clerk's death

If you ask Andre Isaac, he'll tell you this: He thought he was just giving a guy a ride to and from Zula Express, a convenience store in Gastonia.

He didn't know the man, then-21-year-old Alontae Marquasian Cousar, had a gun, and when Isaac heard a gunshot, he didn't know where it came from, his lawyer, Adrienne Satchell, speaking during Isaac's trial on Wednesday.

And when he drove Cousar back to a house in Gastonia, Satchell said, Isaac didn't know that inside the convenience store they just visited, a man lay dead, shot in the head without warning so that Cousar could empty the store's cash register.

This photo, provided by the family, shows Andre Isaac when he graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 2014. [SPECIAL TO THE GAZETTE]

What exactly Isaac knew is at the center of his criminal trial. He faces three charges of accessory after the fact in the May 2018 death of 43-year-old Desta Hagos and the shooting of Berhane Zereyohanes, another clerk at the store.

Desta Hagos

Hagos was an East African refugee who had been living in the United States for less than a year when he was killed.

Cousar, who had been released from prison just weeks before the robbery, also was accused of committing a different robbery at Gray Franklin Express less than two hours before he killed Hagos. That robbery left the clerk, 43-year-old Tomeka Moore Lynch, seriously wounded.

Cousar pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison to a maximum of more than 51 years. Cousar has a projected release date of Feb. 23, 2067, according to the Department of Correction.

Alontae Cousar, shown during first appearance in court May 28, 2018, agreed Monday to a plea deal for second-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in relation to two shootings at two Gastonia convenience stores on May 26, 2018. [Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette]

But Isaac, 32, a 2014 graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and a former substitute teacher, has maintained his innocence from the start.

Andre Isaac, shown here during a 2018 court appearance, now faces an accessory after the fact of murder in the slaying of a convenience store clerk. He had faced first-degree murder in the case, but prosecutors dismissed the most serious charges against him.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Dormsjo told the jury that Isaac went with Cousar into the convenience store, didn't buy anything, walked back out, and got back in the car, which was parked at a gas pump.

The shooting started after Isaac returned to his car.

Isaac pulled out of the parking lot and stopped on East Ozark Avenue. Then, when Cousar returned to the car, they drove to Isaac's cousin's home and spent time there "before he realized the jig was up," Dormsjo said.

"In this case, the crime is in the details," Dormsjo said ― hand motions, Isaac's demeanor, his appearance, and the timing of when he turned his car on.

While prosecutors allege that Isaac was in on the robbery, they have dropped the most serious charges against him.

Isaac was initially charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, and he spent seven months in jail before he was released after posting a $150,000 secured bond on Christmas Eve 2018.

But many of the charges against Isaac were, according to court records, dismissed Nov. 10, less than a week before Isaac was scheduled to face trial.

District Attorney Travis Page said that, as the case is still pending, he won't yet answer questions about why the much more serious charges were dismissed. Isaac would have been sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole if convicted as charged of first-degree murder.

Isaac now faces eight to 17 years in prison if convicted of the accessory charge, Page said.

