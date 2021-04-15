Man faces trial in gun incident, but most serious charge dropped

Apr. 15—A Meadville man accused of firing a gun inside his Baldwin Street residence earlier this month while a woman he allegedly assaulted was in the same room is headed to trial, but prosecutors have dropped the most serious charge against him.

Nathan Carl Dean Garrard, 29, who resides in the 700 block of Baldwin Street, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

Meadville Police Department alleges that Garrard shot a firearm into the wall of his upstairs duplex apartment at around 11 p.m. April 5. In addition to the woman who police say was in the room at the time, a resident of the apartment below Garrard's was home as well.

Police further allege that Garrard kicked, tripped and pulled the hair of the woman in his apartment during the same incident.

Garrard was drunk at the time, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case, and also "threw a tote full of belongings through a glass window while acting with tumultuous behavior."

Garrard faces two misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He also faces summary charges for harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Crawford County District Attorney's Office withdrew a felony charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Garrard remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of criminal court.

