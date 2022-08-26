Man faces trial on gun threat charges near Conneaut Lake Park bar

Aug. 26—LINESVILLE — A Meadville man faces trial on charges he put a gun in the mouth of a companion in the parking lot of the Tiki Bar at Conneaut Lake Park in June and threatened to shoot.

Eric L. Lucas was ordered held for trial on all five charges filed against him by Pennsylvania State Police following a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.

Lucas, 23, is charged by state police with simple assault, firearm not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, terrorist threats and harassment.

Police allege Lucas threatened a male companion with a 9mm handgun in the Reed Avenue parking lot of the bar around 6 p.m. June 17.

At Thursday's hearing, John Lynk Jr. testified he drove to the bar with Lucas and two women, but the two men had argued in the car briefly. Lynk testified he stayed in the vehicle in the parking while Lucas and the two women were going to go to the bar.

Lynk said he requested they hurry up because he wanted to leave, then Lucas pulled out a handgun from his waistband. Lynk testified Lucas pointed the gun at Lynk's face, had racked the slide of the handgun and, at one point, put the barrel of the gun in Lynk's mouth.

Lynk testified that when Lucas racked the slide of the handgun to put a cartridge in the firing chamber, an unspent cartridge was ejected and fell onto the ground.

"You're not going away (expletive) or I'll kill you," Lynk testified Lucas said to him.

Lynk said he later drove the three back to Meadville and subsequently was threatened by Lucas by phone that evening and the next day.

Lynk contacted state police about the incident on June 18.

Trooper Karyn Holden, one of the investigators, testified that when she and another trooper were interviewing Lynk at his apartment on June 18, Lynk had received calls from Lucas during their interview.

Holden testified police had Lynk answer one of the incoming calls and put it on speaker phone. Holden said she heard threats such as "you have this coming" and use of vulgar language from the caller.

Lucas attended the hearing via video link from the Crawford County jail where he has been held since his arrest in June.

He remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bond awaiting trial during the January 2023 term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

