Man faces vehicular assault charge after two-vehicle crash in Spokane Valley leaves woman hospitalized

Dec. 2—Spokane Valley deputies on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who confessed to using drugs shortly before a head-on collision that injured one person, according to court documents.

David Gilchunmogon, 39, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 9600 block of East Mission Avenue in Spokane Valley after reports of a two-car crash that trapped one person, according to the news release.

Spokane Valley firefighters and paramedics also responded and freed the adult female victim from her vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with "substantial but non-life-threatening injuries" as of Wednesday night, according to the release.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies a white Honda Civic with no license plate was driving west on Mission Avenue and crossed the center line, swerving head-on into a black Chevrolet Impala, according to court documents. Ring cameras also captured the collision. Deputies said Gilchunmogon was driving the Civic.

Deputies said evidence at the time seemed to show Gilchunmogon was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the release.

He originally identified himself with a fake name and gave his birthdate at "2/29/2020," according to court documents. Investigators wrote in a search warrant that Gilchunmogon had bloodshot and watery eyes, along with slurred speech and trouble focusing.

Investigators also saw an empty beer bottle on the front passenger seat and several more on the floorboard, according to court records.

Another deputy, certified in drug recognition, also evaluated Gilchunmogon, who then admitted to drinking two beers early that morning, according to court documents. Gilchunmogo's preliminary breath test was 0.000, according to court documents.

He also admitted to being a methamphetamine and cannabis user, but denied narcotic or other drug use. Gilchunmogon said he last smoked meth at about 8 a.m., then snorted meth at about 2 p.m., according to court documents.

He said he has used methamphetamine for approximately 20 years.

Gilchunmogon was medically cleared before he was booked into jail, where he remained Thursday evening on a $25,000 bond.