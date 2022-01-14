Man FaceTiming girlfriend while driving nearly hits police car, Georgia cops say

A late-model Toyota Corolla was reportedly whipping in and out of traffic as it zoomed down Interstate 75 south of Forsyth on Christmas Eve.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and saw its driver with a cellphone in his hand. The deputy caught up with the car, eased alongside it and, as his write-up later noted, “I observed the driver being on his cellphone. … The driver crossed over the center line as I was traveling beside the driver, almost striking my patrol car.”

After the deputy pulled the car over, its driver, a 32-year-old from Macon, was told why he had been stopped.

“I advised the driver that he almost struck my patrol vehicle,” the deputy’s report said. “(The driver) stated, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. I was FaceTiming my girl, arguing with her.”

The driver’s speech was said to have been noticeably slurred. The driver said he had been drinking and that he’d had “a few” Twisted Teas. He was jailed on DUI and traffic charges.

Dispatches: On Dec. 28, a Forsyth-area landlord reported threatening text messages sent by a tenant he was trying to evict. One message, according to a Monroe sheriff’s report, said the landlord had an “ass beating coming.” . . . A Bolingbroke woman called the law two days after Christmas to report that her 26-year-old son was “having mood swings” due to him “being on and off drugs,” a police report said. The mother said the son “gets angry and does dumb things” and that she wanted the cops to have an account of his erratic behavior “on record.”