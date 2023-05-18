Man facing 1,200 counts of sexual exploitation now charged with placing camera in bathroom

May 17—A Flowery Branch facing more than 1,000 counts in a child pornography case now faces new charges alleging he placed a secret camera in a bathroom, according to authorities.

Joshua Spratlin Rivers, 40, was charged April 26 with 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Hall County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for three felony counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating after a tip April 13 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities searched Rivers' home and took 15 electronic devices, and he was arrested at the Browns Bridge Road headquarters after an interview.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times the case is among the biggest ever involving child pornography.

The Sheriff's Office said Rivers saved hundreds of images of child porn to his electronic devices over an eight-month period beginning in September.

The eavesdropping warrant said Rivers used a "clandestine camera to video record three females in a bathroom without the authority or consent of anyone depicted in the electronic media."

Hall County Magistrate Court officials redacted the address where the offense took place.

The report released by the Sheriff's Office did not have any new information, and the Sheriff's Office declined to comment regarding the new charges.

Rivers remains in the Hall County Jail.

Rivers told the court he would hire his own attorney, but no specific attorney information was available from Magistrate Court officials Wednesday, May 17.