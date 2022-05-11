Man facing 2 murder charges indicted for unrelated shooting death of his cousin, DA says

A 32-year-old man with two pending murder charges was indicted Tuesday in the unrelated shooting death of his cousin last year during an argument, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Lamont Murry Jr. was indicted on a felony count of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Nov. 7, 2021.

According to investigators, Murry and his 20-year-old cousin Keandrea Hawkins were involved in an argument near Murry’s home on Ford Road near Dixie Road in southwest Memphis.

The argument turned physical, investigators said. Then Murry pulled a handgun and fired several times at Hawkins, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

Murry also is charged in the 2020 killings of a man and woman at a Memphis motel on American Way. The shooting happened at the Fairview Inn and Suites on Aug. 28, 2020.

According to an affidavit, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby. Police later discovered a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a 1997 Nissan Maxima with Nebraska tags.

His next court date on that case is later this month.

Murry is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $2 million bond.

