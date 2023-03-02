Man facing additional murder charge from Miami County fire, sheriff says

A man is facing additional charges following a fire in Miami County earlier this month, according to the Miami County Sheriff.

>>Prosecutors could seek additional charges after man dies from Miami Co. arson, sheriff says

As News Center 7 previously reported, Seth Johnson with aggravated arson but Sheriff Dave Duchak told News Center 7′s John Bedell he has been indicted on an additional charge of aggravated murder this morning.

Online jail records show he is being held on charges of aggravated premediated murder and aggravated arson following a fire on Pike Street in Laura earlier February.

Court records show he is currently scheduled to appear in court on March 7 for the aggravated arson but that court date could change with the new charges.

>>Man injured in Miami Co. house fire dies; Stepson in jail on arson charges

Jack Noble died last week after suffering severe burns in a fire on Pike Street in Laura earlier this month.

Neighbors described him as a nice guy.

The explosion at his house happened on Pike Street just before midnight the night of the Super Bowl.

Johnson, the stepson, was arrested in Fairborn just about four hours following the blast and fire at the home where deputies said he lived with his stepfather.

Photos of emergency crews responding to a fire in Miami County.















