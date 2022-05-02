Man facing aggravated assault charge in alleged Macon motel strangling skips court

Murder charges against two men accused of murder in the 2019 death of a young man at a discount motel in west Macon were dropped last year.

Prosecutors learned that the victim, 22-year-old Jarrium Malik Fuller, had been choked and left unconscious in a motel room, but that drugs and alcohol in his system may have caused his death.

In the weeks after Fuller’s body was found the afternoon of Aug. 15, 2019, at the America’s Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive off Eisenhower Parkway just west of Interstate 475, two men were jailed in connection with Fuller’s death.

But last year, after further investigation, murder charges against Leetravis Lashon Briscoe, of Gordon, and Earl Dewayne Adams, of Macon, were dropped.

In noting the case’s dismissal, a court order stated that a GBI medical examiner had determined that “acute toxicity caused by alcohol ... and drugs (including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine) would be expected to have caused or contributed to (Fuller’s) death.”

Even so, prosecutors still allege that Adams, now 41, committed aggravated assault on Fuller using, as Adams’ indictment noted, “hands and arms, objects which when used offensively against a person are likely to result in strangulation.”

Adams was scheduled to appear before Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms on Monday morning for what is known as a bench trial.

Instead of impaneling a jury to hear the case, the judge would have — upon hearing potential evidence and arguments from the state and from Adams’ defense attorney — decided whether Adams was guilty or not guilty. Such proceedings are not uncommon, especially in cases where defendants seek swifter resolutions.

A speedy conclusion, however, was not to be had in Adams’ case.

He did not show up in court Monday.

His lawyer was there, as were prosecutors, who had rounded up a number of people to help them make their case.

But Adams, who had been free on bond since last fall, was nowhere to be seen. Someone said he might be in Virginia.

If he had been convicted Monday of aggravated assault, Adams faced up to 20 years in prison.

Ten minutes after Adams’ trial was to begin, Simms, the judge, emerged from his chambers and, not seeing Adams in the courtroom, said, “I don’t think that comes as a surprise to anybody.”

A warrant for Adams’ arrest was issued.