Man facing arson, burglary charges after Terre Haute fires

Jun. 5—A Terre Haute man is jailed on arson and burglary charges after fires in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Nikki Canulli, 30 was booked into Vigo County Jail on four counts of arson and two counts of burglary, city police said.

Canulli was located by officers in the area of a fire in a vacant industrial building at 2000 North 19th Street belonging to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to the police and fire departments.

Investigators interviewed Canulli and subsequently charged him with one count of arson and one of burglary in relation to that fire.

Additionally, Canulli was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of arson related to an earlier fire in the 2100 block of north 20th Street.

Fire Chief Bill Berry said the fire on North 19th was knocked down in about an hour and fire crews were on-scene for about four hours. Access was impeded to previous fire and demolition, the chief said.

In the earlier fire, two homes were lost and a third was damaged, Berry said.