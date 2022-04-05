Man facing assault charges after altercation with officers on Pittsburgh Public Schools property

A man faced a judge for allegedly assaulting officers on school property.

According to the criminal complaint, Kevin McSwiggen, 40, showed up at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration building in Oakland Monday morning asking to meet with the superintendent.

Police said he was asked to leave five to six times when they noticed he started getting loud, but refused.

When he was told he couldn’t because he didn’t have an appointment, the officers said he started yelling at the top of his lungs and tried to walk past security.

He allegedly bruised an officer’s wrists trying to get through the metal detector. Police said he also chest bumped another officer, and then “threw a forearm” into him when he was being escorted out.

McSwiggen had previously been banned from Greenfield School, according to police, and has showed up at the administration building several times.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

