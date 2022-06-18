Man facing attempted first degree murder charges for stabbing woman Friday in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man is facing attempted first degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in the face with a pair of scissors on First Street on Friday afternoon.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin announced in a news release his intention to file attempted first degree murder charges against Dakota Taylor for the June 17 stabbing incident.

At a detention hearing held before Associate Circuit Judge James Baber, Karlin stated Taylor is accused of stabbing the woman in the face with a pair of scissors, then punching and kicking her in the chest as she lay on the ground. A driver observed the incident, got out of his car and threatened Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors. Law enforcement then arrived on the scene and took Taylor into custody. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Baber found probable cause existed and set Taylor’s bond at $750,000. The Knox County Public Defender was appointed. Taylor will next be in court June 28 for a preliminary hearing.

