Man facing attempted first-degree murder in connection with Longmont shooting

Nov. 22—A man has been accused of firing multiple shots at another man in Longmont on Oct. 29.

David Villa, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons, violation of a protection order and reckless endangerment.

Villa is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond. He is next set to appear in court on Friday for his filing of charges. A booking photo was not immediately available.

According to the affidavit, Villa was in the home of a family member between 9 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 when he got into a argument with his significant other over the phone. The family member told police that Villa punched a window, causing it to crack twice. In response, the family member told Villa to leave the residence.

Police were then told Villa retrieved a gun from his car and fired two to four shots into the residence from the front doorway. During an investigation, police determined the family member was in the line of fire.

According to the affidavit, the family member then ran outside as Villa ran back to the car and Villa fired six or seven more shots. The family member did not sustain any injuries.

The named victim told police he held off on calling them due to feeling guilty for getting Villa in trouble, but he also felt guilty for not calling the police.

Officers determined that due to the type of residence and neighborhood, bullets fired could have penetrated the walls of the residence and entered other homes or businesses.

The named victim sent Villa's mother images of the bullets after the shooting, and Villa responded on his mother's phone, saying, "I saw the pictures, I'm sorry, I didn't mean to shoot at you."

At the time of the shooting Villa was a restrained party in a mandatory protection order where he was prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm, according to the affidavit.